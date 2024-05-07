North Wales Business Leaders to Hear Insights from Bank of England

A Bank of England monetary expert is due to speak to business leaders in North Wales.

Steve Hicks, the Bank of England’s Agent for Wales, will be attending a breakfast meeting of the Wrexham Business Professionals group at the Maesgwyn Hall on Wednesday, May 15.

The group is made up of successful businesses and skilled professionals working together to promote regional prosperity and shine a light on the enterprise and expertise that exists in the region.

At the meeting Steve will be presenting the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy report for May, but he will also be there to listen about how local businesses are faring in the current economic climate.

He said:

“Meetings like this are immensely valuable for the Bank of England to hear first-hand from business leaders how the economy is performing, to add real colour to official statistics and to help inform policy decisions. “As Agents of the Bank we put all the information we garner together from across the UK to form a picture of not just where the economy is likely to go but also where it’s been – often that’s half the battle.”

Wrexham Business Professionals committee member Ian Edwards said the meeting would be like “having a direct line to the Bank of England”.

He said: