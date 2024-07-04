Project Helps SMEs Explore Potential of Wireless Technologies

North Wales SMEs could get support to understand how wireless technologies could help them become more efficient or develop new products and services.

Support to successful applicants will be given via in-person consultations, assessing current use of technology and opportunities for improvement, alongside expert guidance on a wide range of digital connectivity technologies and transformative solutions. Following the consultations, businesses will receive a customised report with recommendations on areas such as training and recruitment, property upgrades or modifications, procurement and funding options.

Led by Ambition North Wales, the SME Connectivity Assessments initiative is funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and will be delivered by BIC Innovation Ltd in partnership with Intelligens Consulting.

Stuart Whitfield, Digital Programme Manager at Ambition North Wales, said:

“This is an exciting opportunity for businesses in North Wales to understand how they can benefit from enhancing their use of wireless technologies. Whether it is the use of sophisticated 5G private networks in manufacturing to monitor and control equipment or relatively simple and low cost LoRaWAN (long range wide area network) sensors to remotely keep track of energy usage, humidity levels or room occupancy, the applications are vast. “As the technology continues to advance rapidly so do the opportunities which are becoming increasingly accessible and user friendly. “This customised support will help businesses to investigate wireless infrastructure options to become more efficient and develop new products and services.”

SMEs based in Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd and the Isle of Anglesey are being encouraged to apply for the fully-funded project, which has limited availability. To express an interest in a consultation, SMEs should email: info@bic-innovation.com by 19 July 2024.

Due to limited availability applications will undergo careful assessment to ensure suitability for the available support. Insights from discussions will help inform future interventions for North Wales businesses as part of a wider package of projects.