Public and Private Sectors Must Seize the AI Opportunity in North Wales

There’s a lot of talk about artificial intelligence at the moment – and rightly so. From the potential for productivity gains to the risks of displacement and inequality, the technology is already reshaping the way we live and work.

But what’s often missing is a clear, place-based plan for how we respond. In North Wales, we have a real opportunity to make AI work for us – but only if we act now and act together.

We already have a strong foundation. With two universities and two further education colleges in the region, we have the ingredients for a robust skills pipeline. We’re also making important progress on digital infrastructure. For businesses where automation and AI are becoming core to operations, these assets are increasingly attractive.

But we need to do more than hope that our assets speak for themselves. The real question is how we build on what we have, and how we ensure that the benefits of AI are felt in all parts of the region – not just in our urban centres or among the most digitally mature firms.

This is where public-private partnerships are vital. By working together across sectors, we can identify the roles, businesses and sectors where AI is likely to have the biggest impact, and take a proactive approach to managing that change. It’s not just about mitigating risks – it’s about creating new opportunities, particularly for people and places that are too often left behind.

There’s a real danger that without that coordinated approach, we allow disparity to grow. In North Wales, as in many regions, we’re already seeing the risk of talent being drawn elsewhere – to larger cities, or to employers able to pay more. And with AI creating more high-skill opportunities, that risk will only grow unless we create compelling career paths here at home.

Part of the answer lies in supporting spin-outs and start-ups. I’ve seen this work in other regions, particularly where universities and businesses work in tandem to develop ideas and take them to market. In North Wales, we need to create space for more of that – and MSParc, which is already at capacity, is a great example of the kind of environment that can make a difference.

So while there is good progress, we now need to move faster. That means building stronger partnerships, developing the policy tools we need at a local level, and focusing on inclusion from the outset.

If we get that right, AI won’t just be something that happens to us. It will be something that enables us to build a stronger, more inclusive economy for the future.