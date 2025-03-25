Final Chance to Have Your Say on Regional Transport Plan for North Wales

A final call is being made for responses from Deeside to a public consultation on the future of travel in North Wales, before the opportunity closes on 14 April.

The public, businesses, third sector organisations and community groups are encouraged to take a look at the draft Regional Transport Plan for North Wales, and give their feedback.

Ambition North Wales – the region’s Corporate Joint Committee, is inviting responses, having developed the plan alongside partners including local authorities, Transport for Wales and Welsh Government.

The Regional Transport Plan will be in place until 2030, and aims to provide better travel options, improve digital connectivity and reduce environmental impacts.

Councillor Goronwy Edwards, Chair of the Corporate Joint Committee’s Transport Sub-Committee, said:

“Most people are affected by transport more than they probably think. For instance, do they always drive, as they feel there is little alternative? Do they feel isolated due to lack of services or want to see a shift in the way we travel to modes which are better for the environment? Now is the time for people to let us know by responding to our draft plan and telling us what’s important to them.”

Councillor Dafydd Rhys Thomas, Committee Vice-chair, added:

“Good transport links are crucial in enabling communities and local economies to thrive. Therefore, we want as many people, groups and organisations as possible to have their say. It’s important we hear from a wide cross section, from those living and working in both rural and urban areas to young people and older voices – everyone should seek to influence the future of travel in our region.”

For details on the consultation, including information on ways to respond, VISIT HERE.