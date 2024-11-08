The Project Putting North Wales on the Map for Advanced Telecoms Research

The Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Centre, a flagship North Wales Growth Deal project, led by Bangor University, is rapidly establishing itself as a global hub for advanced telecommunications research and innovation.

Positioned within the School of Computer Science and Engineering at Bangor University, which also features world leaders in technologies such as AI, Nanotechnology and Nuclear Engineering, the Centre has become a driving force behind technological advancements in Digital Signal Processing, a critical component in the digital economy. Its contributions to telecoms research and its impact on both regional and global economies make it a project of regional and national importance.

In 2020, when Bangor University submitted its proposal as part of the Ambition North Wales-led North Wales Growth Deal Portfolio to both the UK and Welsh Governments, the aim was to transform North Wales into a centre of excellence in advanced telecommunications research. The Centre’s vision is to become a world leader in digital communication technologies and Growth Deal investment has been directed to increasing the range of world class research equipment to meet that ambition.

The project was seen as a key opportunity to develop the region’s capabilities in DSP research and development. From mobile phones and laptops to cars, aeroplanes and factories, DSP technology facilitates efficient and secure communications between devices and is integral to everyday life. It allows more data to be transmitted through networks, maximising the use of often very expensive network infrastructure.

Recognising this, the North Wales Economic Ambition Board identified telecoms research as an important growth area for long term job creation and economic prosperity, aligning with regional and national development goals. Growth Deal investment was allocated to build upon this regional strength.

Today, the DSP Centre is recognised both nationally and globally for its pioneering work in telecoms, particularly in the areas of 5G and, looking forward, 6G technology.

One of the most exciting areas of research currently being undertaken by the DSP Centre is the convergence of fibre optic and radio networks. This isn’t something which most of us will be aware of but engineering different networks to work together seamlessly so our internet use is fast and reliable is a critical part of delivering modern networks – especially as more of us are consuming increasing amounts of data through mobile phones.

As fibre optic networks become more prevalent in homes and businesses, the challenge of integrating these networks with other forms of digital communication for 5G/6G and beyond networks presents a huge area of growth potential. The Centre is pioneering research that aims to make the transfer of information between different transmission formats more seamless and reliable, enhancing everything from submarine cable links between continents to the 4G and 5G mobile networks we all rely upon daily.

The Centre is also pioneering research into ‘Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing’ – using data-carrying fibreoptic cables as sensing devices to monitor environmental changes in pressure, movement and sound over long distances. 5G based Data Visualisation, Virtual and Augmented Reality is another current research focus, developing technologies which allow for real-time processing and presentation of data to allow for instant decision making in areas such as in advanced manufacturing and healthcare. While the Centre is pioneering technologies using radio frequencies, such as 5G, it is also developing ‘High Speed Visible Light Communications (or Li-Fi), using existing lighting systems to transmit data and perform sensing.

A further increasingly important key area of research at the DSP Centre is physical layer data security. The Centre is developing innovative techniques for embedding security measures using the dynamic properties of physical transmission channels in addition to the encryption of data transmitted though them, enhancing the resilience of systems across various industries. This research is revolutionising how we think about data security, ensuring that digital communications remain secure and protected from any threats.

Stuart Whitfield, Digital Programme Manager at Ambition North Wales, said:

“The Centre’s success is defined by its ability to generate high-value research outputs that are sought after by R&D communities and major industries worldwide, including mobile network operators and equipment manufacturers. They are constantly seeking ways to improve the efficiency, resilience, and security of their networks, and the DSP Centre’s research is helping to drive those improvements. “As demand for faster, more secure, and energy-efficient networks grows, the DSP Centre has really been able to position itself at the forefront of this technological revolution. “By working so closely with mobile network operators, the Centre is not only shaping the future of telecommunications but also, crucially, contributing to the commercialisation of cutting-edge research. We’re keen to welcome more industry partners to the Centre to view the fantastic new demonstration facilities and explore the potential for collaboration with the research team.”

The DSP Centre's impact can be felt on both a regional and global scale. In North Wales businesses across various sectors stand to benefit from the technology being developed at the Centre, directly or indirectly. Whether by directly implementing these advancements within their industries or by exploiting them commercially, companies in the region have the potential to be at the forefront in the global market for DSP technologies. This, in turn, creates opportunities for job creation, economic growth, and supply chain expansion within the region.

On a broader scale, the Centre's research outputs are driving innovation in key global industries such as telecommunications, aerospace, defence, and healthcare. The ability to improve the efficiency, security, and resilience of digital networks has far-reaching implications, from enhancing mobile phone networks to securing data in the most sensitive industries.

In addition to its research, the DSP Centre is a leading training hub for the next generation of telecommunications experts. The university offers a range of training opportunities, from PhD studentships to undergraduate and Masters’ programmes, ensuring that students are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the field of DSP. The Centre also hosts annual summer schools for researchers from across Europe. This world class standard of training and facilities provides opportunities not just for international researchers but also students from within North Wales wishing to pursue a career in this growth industry.

Stuart said: