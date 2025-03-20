Green Light for Pioneering £19m Project to ‘Future Proof’ North Wales Tourism Sector

Ambition North Wales and Grŵp Llandrillo Menai have signed a £4.43 million funding agreement which will unlock a total £19 million investment in world class training and knowledge transfer facilities across five locations in North Wales.

The Tourism Talent Network project, approved by the North Wales Economic Ambition Board last year, will see a network of state-of-the-art facilities become anchors for delivering apprenticeships and other specialist skills support, extensive SME and micro business engagement, as well as a comprehensive programme of school outreach across the region.

Through partnership working and the enabling impact of £4.43 million from the North Wales Growth Deal, the Tourism Talent Network project is set to transform the approach to tourism and hospitality skills delivery in North Wales. This in turn will contribute to the project partners' vision of positioning North Wales as a leader in sustainable tourism and hospitality innovation.

The project is spearheaded by Grŵp Llandrillo Menai in collaboration with ‘Spoke’ businesses—including Portmeirion and Zip World, two additional Spokes which will be appointed later this year, and strategic partnerships with Snowdonia Hospitality and Leisure and the National Trust.

The project aims to deliver targeted training, innovation and business support, enhancing quality standards, and promoting tourism and hospitality as a desirable and sustainable career choice across communities in North Wales.

Gwenllian Roberts, Executive Director Commercial Development, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, said:

“We’re delighted that the Tourism Talent Network ​funding agreement has now been signed​. The project is borne out of an incredible partnership and recognition of the importance, quality and distinctiveness of the North Wales tourism and hospitality sector. Growth Deal funding has enabled us to unlock significant private and public sector funding that I’m confident will be a catalyst for the sustainable growth of the sector. “The project will drive quality, foster job creation, and raise the profile of careers in the sector across the communities of North Wales. I believe that the model that we’ve developed here, that is underpinned by partnership working, is one that can be replicated in other sectors as we all seek to meet the skills needs facing the North Wales economy today and into the future.”

Cllr. Charlie McCoubrey, Leader of Conwy County Borough Council, is the Lead Member on the Economic Ambition Board for the Agrifood and Tourism Programme. He said:

“We were pleased to approve the full business case​, and see the subsequent funding agreement signed,​ for this innovative project – the first of its type in the UK. It’s an important step and one which will contribute to developing a more resilient foundation economy in the region. It will make the most of career opportunities within tourism and help us make the most of our culture, environment and landscape in a more sustainable way. “The Tourism Talent Network represents a total investment of £19 million in education and training infrastructure for a sector which is such an important part of our economy. Around 100 businesses allied to tourism and hospitality across the region are set to benefit through an upskilled workforce, with a projected 68 new jobs created and 250 apprenticeships supported.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“The Tourism Talent Network project will enhance the world-class skills and expertise already operating in the North Wales tourism sector. It will also establish specialist training facilities to help deliver a sustainable base from which the area can benefit for years to come. “With £120 million in backing from the Welsh Government, the North Wales Growth Deal will significantly impact the regional economy.”

Wales Office Minister Nia Griffith said:

“Tourism is absolutely vital to the North Wales economy, with millions of visitors choosing to visit this beautiful part of Wales. This project will provide targeted training which will enable many more people to learn new skills and develop good careers in the tourism and hospitality sector. It’s great to see the UK Government’s investment in the North Wales Growth Deal contributing to our mission to grow the economy.”

The model for the project reflects world class approaches seen in Europe and signals a UK first.

A state-of-the-art training hub at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s Rhos-on-Sea campus, ​​part funded by the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme – subject to full business case approval – will connect to specialist training facilities at Spoke sites and will be supported by the full wrap-around of training support delivered by Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.​​

All of this will be underpinned by comprehensive business and school engagement across the North Wales region. This means that over the lifetime of the project, bespoke teaching and learning will be developed and delivered which is designed to meet the needs of the sector today and into the future.

Informed by significant engagement already conducted to develop the project, the skills and innovation support that will be delivered through the Tourism Talent Network will focus on key themes that are central to future proofing the tourism and hospitality sector. Themes include digitisation, environmental sustainability, language and culture.

The significant engagement to date also means that there are a number of further private sector partners that are likely to become part of the Tourism Talent Network partnership, it said.