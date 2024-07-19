Harnessing the Potential of the Investment Zone in Flintshire and Wrexham

Back in November 2023, the UK Government, in its Autumn Statement, announced a groundbreaking initiative, the designation of an Investment Zone for Flintshire and Wrexham.

This decision, fully endorsed by the Welsh Government in the Senedd, marks a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts between the UK and Welsh governments and the councils of Flintshire and Wrexham. This joint initiative will lead to a proposal for £160 million worth of investment aimed at leveraging the growth of advanced manufacturing businesses over the next decade.

This announcement is not just a financial commitment, it's a vision for the future.

The aim is to transform Flintshire and Wrexham into a globally significant cluster for advanced manufacturing. Our region is already known for its manufacturing prowess, and this initiative seeks to build on that solid foundation, enhancing our reputation and capabilities on a global scale.

What makes this Investment Zone particularly special is the flexibility it offers in terms of funding. The £160 million package is designed to be adaptable, allowing for co-designed key interventions that support business growth in the advanced manufacturing sector. This flexibility is a cornerstone of the initiative, enabling us to tailor our approach to meet the specific needs and opportunities within our community.

This column today serves as an invitation and a call to action for businesses and landowners in the region. We are keen to hear from those who have key sites suitable for development or businesses that wish to move into Flintshire and Wrexham. Your insights and proposals are vital as we work together to shape the interventions that will drive economic growth and job creation.

The funding package is unique in several ways. Not only does it offer flexibility in terms of directing funds towards skills development, but it also allows for a mix of both capital and revenue funding. This means we can address immediate needs while also investing in the long-term growth and sustainability of the advanced manufacturing sector.

Sustainability is at the heart of this initiative. We are looking for projects that align with green manufacturing principles, creating high-skilled jobs and drive economic growth while also protecting our environment.

The potential of this Investment Zone is immense. By working together, we can create a thriving, sustainable, and globally competitive manufacturing cluster in Flintshire and Wrexham. This is a hugely positive opportunity for our region, and I am excited about the possibilities it holds.

As we move forward, I encourage all stakeholders to engage with this initiative. Share your ideas, highlight your needs, and let us know how we can support your growth. Together, we can ensure that Flintshire and Wrexham become the benchmark for advanced manufacturing excellence.

For more information on how to get involved, please contact the project coordinator Iain Taylor Iain@imtconsulting.co.uk. The Submission Deadline for this initial phase is 26th July 2024.