Open Call for Advanced Manufacturing Projects and Sites for Investment Zone in Flintshire and Wrexham

Businesses and landowners are invited to participate in a significant new opportunity.

Working with Ambition North Wales, Flintshire and Wrexham Councils have announced an open call for projects and sites to inform the development of an Advanced Manufacturing Investment Zone for North East Wales. An understanding of suitable sites and investment projects will help set out the scope and ambition for what the Investment Zone can achieve.

Business News Wales spoke to Alwen Williams, Interim CEO of the North Wales Corporate Joint Committee, and Iain Taylor, Senior Associate at AMION Consulting, about the potential for an Investment Zone in Flintshire and Wrexham.

Ambition North Wales described the chance to be involved as “an incredible opportunity”, and are encouraging businesses and landowners to put forward their ideas by the deadline of 26th July 2024.

In November 2023, the HM Treasury’s Autumn Statement announced the opportunity which requires UK Government, Welsh Government, and the local authorities of Flintshire and Wrexham to co-develop a proposal to secure a funding package of up to £160 million. The funding aims to target key sites and projects to enhance and grow a globally significant advanced manufacturing cluster for North-East Wales over the next ten years.

As a next step, proposals that highlight innovative, high-impact projects capable of transforming the local economy in Flintshire and Wrexham are being sought. The call aims to identify key sites that are suitable for development to support advanced manufacturing excellence, to foster economic growth, job creation, and technological advancement.

Interested businesses are encouraged to complete a proforma outlining their proposal's scope, potential economic impact, and readiness for development. The councils are particularly interested in projects that:

Leverage cutting-edge technology and manufacturing processes.

Have the potential to create high-skilled jobs.

Align with sustainability and green manufacturing principles.

Can demonstrate a clear pathway to implementation.

For further information or queries, businesses can contact the project coordinator Iain Taylor Iain@imtconsulting.co.uk

The initiative represents a significant opportunity for businesses involved in advanced manufacturing to contribute to and benefit from the development of a leading manufacturing hub in North East Wales. By participating, businesses can:

Access substantial funding to support innovative projects.

Be part of a globally significant manufacturing cluster.

Foster partnerships with local authorities and other businesses.

Help shape the future of advanced manufacturing in the region.

Ambition North Wales said the announcement of the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Zone designation was a “transformative opportunity for Flintshire and Wrexham”.

Alwen Williams, Portfolio Director, Ambition North Wales, and Interim CEO of the North Wales Corporate Joint Committee, said: