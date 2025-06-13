Ambition North Wales Appoints Chief Executive

Alwen Williams has been appointed as Chief Executive of the North Wales Corporate Joint Committee (CJC) – known as Ambition North Wales.

The appointment follows five years of Alwen leading on delivery of the region’s Growth Deal as Portfolio Director at Ambition North Wales – a role she has combined more recently with that of interim part-time Chief Executive of the CJC.

The Corporate Joint Committee is a new regional local government organisation, created by Welsh Government, with statutory responsibility to produce a regional transport plan and a regional strategic development plan as well as a duty to enhance and promote regional economic well-being.

These additional responsibilities within the remit of Ambition North Wales led to the creation of the full-time Chief Executive role. Alwen will now lead the CJC, which also means her continuing to spearhead delivery of the North Wales Growth Deal and collaborating with partners to deliver the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone.

Alwen Williams, Chief Executive, Ambition North Wales, said:

“I’m delighted to have been appointed into this exciting role on a permanent and full-time basis. North Wales is my home and a place I care about deeply. It’s a real privilege to be in a role that contributes directly towards a thriving future for our region.”

Cllr Mark Pritchard, Chair, Ambition North Wales and Leader, Wrexham County Borough Council, said:

“This Chief Executive role is crucial to the development of North Wales as a region and in ensuring we can demonstrate our worth on a national and even global stage. The responsibilities that now sit within Ambition North Wales as the region’s Corporate Joint Committee are vast and require exceptional leadership to deliver. Alwen’s role now is to deliver for North Wales and take the region forward into the future.”

Cllr Charlie McCoubrey, Vice-Chair, Ambition North Wales and Leader, Conwy County Borough Council, said:

“Alwen is an exceptional leader and collaborator with the skills to ensure Ambition North Wales continues to deliver for the region. What she has achieved over the past five years has really demonstrated her abilities to bring partners across the region together with a clear vision focused on improving the economic, social and environmental well-being of North Wales.”

Prior to joining Ambition North Wales in 2019, Alwen had a 24-year career with BT plc and infrastructure provider Openreach Ltd in a range of different strategic and operational leadership roles. Having spent years working in London and Cardiff she returned ‘home’ having grown up in Gwytherin, near Llangernyw and attended Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy, Llanrwst.

Alwen holds an MSc in Systems Thinking and a first-class BA (hons) in Leadership and Management from the Open University and a certificate in Executive Coaching from Ashridge Hult Business School. For her contribution to business during her career in telecommunications, Alwen has been awarded honorary fellowships by the University of Wales Trinity St David’s and Wrexham University.

Currently, Alwen lives in Mold, with husband Damian and in spare time she is a member of the Kings Trust Cymru’s development committee and a trustee of the Welsh Sports Foundation, a national charity committed to removing financial barriers to sport and physical activity for children and young people.