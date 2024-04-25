Wales’ First Digital Catwalk Show Launches in Cardiff

Wales’ first digital catwalk show has been run as part of Cardiff Fashion Week 2024.

The University of South Wales (USW) hosted the event, introducing the concept of digital fashion and showing how clothes can be designed and created using specialist software and tailored to avatars, instead of using physical fabrics.

Compared to traditional garment manufacturing, digital fashion is inexpensive, sustainable and isn’t constrained by creative barriers or production limitations – helping to reduce the fashion industry’s environmental impact and offering more freedom for designers. Virtual garments can also be more affordable and accessible than physical items, opening the fashion world to a wider audience.

The Cardiff Fashion Week digital catwalk show showed how this concept is already being taught in the Fashion curriculum at USW, and featured designs by current students, modelled by avatars in various digital locations.

The evening also featured a video by Fashion Design graduate Jessica Evans, who founded Isadoska, a biodesign label creating sustainable fashion by combining natural materials such as mycelium and algae with textiles. As a digital fashion educator, Jessica helps designers use specialist software to create digital and physical – known as phygital – garments, working with them to save time, materials and money.

Gwyneth Moore, Course Leader for Fashion Business & Marketing at USW, said:

“The creation of digital clothing is key to how all our courses are evolving. We’re preparing our students for an industry that will look very different to the one we can see now. “The fashion industry has a significant impact on the planet, and so we’re working towards a world where fast fashion no longer exists; you could try on clothes virtually and add embellishments on later, to make them your own. We’ve seen it in the gaming industry for many years, so now it’s time to focus on making fashion more sustainable, and cleaner – as it should be.”

Paula Abbandonato, Director of Cardiff Fashion Week, added: