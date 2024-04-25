Rhyl Town Centre Buildings Benefit From Transforming Towns Programme

Commercial properties in Rhyl town centre have had a facelift thanks to funding.

A project led by Denbighshire County Council’s Economic Business Development team saw a number of commercial properties upgraded via the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Grant.

A total of £130,000 was provided in grant funding towards the improvements, with property owners providing match funding.

Improvements included an upgrade to the former Woolworths building in East Parade, with new windows, shutters, tiles and a full re-paint. New wooden sash windows were installed in a building in Wellington Road, in keeping with the conservation area.

The project also brought a building that had been dormant for several years back into commercial use.

Emlyn Jones, the council’s Head of Planning, Public Protection and Countryside Services, said: