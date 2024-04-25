Wonderwool Wales 2024 Targeting 6,000 Visitors

Wonderwool Wales, the award-winning show that celebrates all that’s great about Welsh wool and natural fibres, is on target to achieve 6,000 visitors at this year’s show.

The event, being held at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells on Saturday April 27 and Sunday April 28, has already sold 4,000 online ticket sales and the organisers expect more to be sold in the coming days, as well as at the gate.

Overseas visitors will be travelling from as far away as Australia, America and Canada.

“Online ticket sales are ahead of where they normally are and we could well have 6,000 visitors this year,” said Wonderwool Wales director Chrissie Menzies. “We are delighted that the event is becoming ever more popular because it costs around £120,000 to stage and any surplus is reinvested.”

Wonderwool Wales was first held in 2006 to promote the market for Welsh wool and to add value to products made by small wool and fibre producers in Wales.

The show celebrates the green credentials of Welsh wool and its versatility as a material for creative crafts, designer clothes, home furnishings and more.

This year’s show will have around 220 exhibitors, including around 40 newcomers.