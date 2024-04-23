Welsh Linen Company Awarded B Corp Certification

A South Wales linen supply firm has become a B Corp.

Star Linen UK, based at Ystrad Mynach, near Caerphilly, was formed in 2016 and now supplies bedding, bathroom, dining and kitchen products to leading hotels, laundries, universities, holiday parks and spas.

Managing Director Stephen Broadhurst said:

“We are thrilled to achieve B Corp certification which underscores our dedication to sustainable and transparent business practices, social responsibility and ethical standards. “It reflects the company's ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental impact and promote sustainability throughout its operations and signifies a new era of commitment to sustainability within the hospitality industry, setting a benchmark for responsible business practices. “For me, personally, it’s where the sustainability journey really begins and we look forward to partnering with like-minded businesses in the sector to create a more sustainable and ethical future for all.”

B Corp Certification assesses the entirety of a company’s operations and currently covers five main impact areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers.

Star Linen UK integrates sustainable practices into its operations and has been carbon neutral for the last two years, having implemented energy-efficient practices, transitioned to environmentally certified products, and minimised waste through robust recycling initiatives.

Community engagement is a pillar of Star Linen’s ‘Star Way’ sustainability journey. Through initiatives focused on job creation, sourcing from local suppliers, and various philanthropic endeavours, the company aims to make a positive impact on local economies and community welfare.

The B Corp certification process is rigorous, with companies required to reach a score of 80 points in the B Impact Assessment while providing evidence of responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity, and corporate transparency. A business must also legally embed its commitment to purpose as well as profit in its company articles.

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, says:

“We are delighted to welcome Star Linen UK to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies that are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. “We know that Star Linen UK is going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward.”

Star Linen UK is now part of a growing community of more than 8,500 businesses globally that have been certified as B Corps. The B Corp community in the UK is one of the largest and fastest growing in the world and includes household names like The Guardian, Innocent Drinks, Patagonia, Tony’s Chocolonely, The Big Issue, Finisterre, Elemis, and Sipsmith Gin.