Elan Valley Lakes Project Through to Mid Wales Growth Deal Final Stage

A project which aims to enhance visitor experience, increase revenue and sustain the natural beauty and environment of the Elan Valley has reached the final stage of its bid for Mid Wales Growth Deal funding.

The Elan Valley Lakes project, which aims to deliver a ‘flagship destination’ for the region, has had the green light from the Growing Mid Wales Board to advance a comprehensive full business case, the crucial final step required to secure funding.

Elan Valley Lakes project’s outline business case was approved by the board last Friday. However, the board cautioned that the decision to proceed at this stage does not guarantee that growth deal funding will be awarded.

The project comprises six main components: Visitor Centre redevelopment and expansion; Sawmill development as a hub for water sports and events; high-quality accommodation, including glamping pods; upgrading footpaths and bike trails; woodland conservation management and green energy supply through connections to the hydro mains ring.

Martin Driscoll, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water’s director of business services and people who is leading the Elan Valley Lakes project, said:

“We are pleased that the project has reached such an important stage as we aspire to deliver a flagship destination in Mid Wales. “We believe it will be key to achieving the growth deal's ‘strengthened tourism offer’ priority area. This project aims to enhance visitor experience, increase revenue and sustain the natural beauty and environment of the Elan Valley. “We look forward to continuing to work with the Mid Wales Growth Deal team to make this happen.”

A spokesperson for the Growing Mid Wales Board said:

“We were pleased to approve the outline business case for this project. It’s an exciting milestone to be the first project to reach this step with the Mid Wales Growth Deal so far. “There is a lot of work to do with Dŵr Cymru on the project, but we will do what we can to see the growth deal investment leveraged to its full potential and attract investment into the region to enhance and improve our tourism offer. “Mid Wales is already on the map in terms of outdoor adventure. However, this investment could drive further improvements to the sector while keeping conservation and sustainability as key priorities. “The creation of new facilities and assets will help draw in more varied visitors to Mid Wales, creating jobs directly. In the wider visitor economy, it will give people more reasons to visit and stay in Mid Wales, supporting a greater variety of jobs in the region’s leisure, retail and hospitality industry.”

At full business case stage, the Elan Valley Lakes project will demonstrate that it is ready to enter into the procurement phase. This comes after thorough negotiations with potential service providers and suppliers, preceding the formal contract signings and procurement of goods and services.

Final approval at this stage is essential for the release of growth deal funding.