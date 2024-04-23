CSA Catapult and SMD Semiconductor Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult has signed a landmark agreement that lays the foundations for collaboration with Malaysia.

CSA Catapult – which has its Innovation Centre based at the heart of the compound semiconductor cluster in Newport – and SMD Semiconductor signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the House of Commons.

The agreement will see collaborations in chip design and manufacturing for the automotive and space industries in the UK and Sarawak, Malaysia.

SMD Semiconductor is a wholly owned entity of the Sarawak Government established in September 2022 under the Sarawak Research and Development Council Ordinance, 2017.

It focuses is on advanced technological research and development, with an emphasis on chip design and the development of integrated circuit products.

The MoU also signals the intent of SMD to establish an office in the UK to enable the co-creation of ideas and product development, whilst also working with academia, industry and government in the UK and Sarawak to develop a pipeline of talent.

The MoU was exchanged during the AI and Semiconductor Summit held in the House of Commons and was attended by members of the Sarawak government, UK and Welsh governments, SMD Semiconductor and CSA Catapult.

The event was hosted by Stephen Metcalfe MP in collaboration with the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Artificial Intelligence and Big Innovation Centre. A keynote address was given by Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy, Saqib Bhatti MP.

Representatives from the UK and Sarawak discussed opportunities in areas of mutual strategic importance and ways to encourage future collaborations in the development of next-generation semiconductor technology.

Established by Innovate UK in 2018, CSA Catapult is the UK’s authority on compound semiconductor applications and commercialisation.

With labs and offices across the UK, CSA Catapult is a centre of excellence with state-of-the-art equipment that specialises in the measurement, characterisation, integration and validation of compound semiconductor technology across four areas—power electronics, advanced packaging, radio frequency (RF) and microwave communications, and photonics.

Martin McHugh, CEO at CSA Catapult, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to sign this MoU with SMD Semiconductor today and to kick-start a partnership that will allow us to explore new opportunities to develop next-generation technology for critical industries such as automotive and space. “The partnership will allow us to call on each other’s strengths in the design, prototyping and manufacturing of semiconductor and compound semiconductor technologies to enable new concepts, ideas and products. “The MoU also represents a significant landmark for both the UK and Sarawak. By entering into agreements such as this, we are championing international partnerships and helping the UK increase its cooperation with close partners to help build resilience in our supply chains.”

Shariman Jamil, CEO at SMD Semiconductor, stated that SMD Semiconductor is recognising the immense potential of compound semiconductor technology and investing heavily in its development and commercialisation as it is crucial for SMD to stay ahead in a fast-changing market.

“By harnessing the unique properties of compound semiconductors, we aim to unlock new frontiers in performance, efficiency, and functionality across a wide range of applications,” he said. “I am excited to announce that SMD is doubling down on its investment in compound semiconductor technology, recognising its potential to drive innovation, accelerate growth, and create lasting value for our customers and stakeholders. Together, let us embark on this journey of discovery and transformation, as we chart a course toward a brighter, more connected future.”

Professor Birgitte Andersen, CEO of Big Innovation Centre, said: “Semiconductors and chips are the hardware driving force of our time. They can unlock AI possibilities and spearhead smart infrastructure development to tackle our productivity and sustainability challenges head-on. From revolutionising energy optimisation to reshaping our interaction with the environment and each other, semiconductors play a pivotal role. Yet, realising their complete potential demands relentless research and development, and global collaboration.”

Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy Saqib Bhatti said: