Farmer Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Restore Historic Holiday Cottage

A west Wales farmer has launched a crowdfunding campaign to restore the roof of a listed holiday cottage.

Jack Cockburn, who owns Treberfedd Farm in Ceredigion, is inviting people to pledge support by buying vouchers for a future holiday in The Thatched Cottage.

For money donated, each person will receive a voucher for the equivalent amount towards a holiday or short break at the farm, which offers holiday accommodation all year round. The fundraising target is £25,000.

The funds raised will go towards the employment of a Welsh master thatcher to completely re-roof the cottage using traditional skills and water reed harvested in Wales. The master thatcher will also be teaching traditional thatching skills to apprentices as he works.

Jack said:

“We’re inviting people to have a part in restoring an important piece of Welsh heritage and receive a voucher to stay in this charming cottage for a holiday once the work is complete.”

The thatched cottage is a Grade II listed Georgian Farmhouse – one of the last of its kind – and features wall paintings from the 1700s.

Jack’s family has been at Treberfedd for more than 20 years. Since 1999 the farm has also operated as a holiday destination with two converted barns, the original thatched cottage and a modern farmhouse plus eco cabins and glamping.

Participants are being asked to pledge donations of between £50 and £500, and can opt to receive a holiday voucher or leave money as a donation.

A crowdfunder page has been set up at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/raising-the-roof-at-treberfedd