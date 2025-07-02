Public Views Wanted on New Bus Services in South West Wales

Transport for Wales and local authorities in South West Wales are seeking views on proposed changes to bus services.

The Bus Services (Wales) Bill is currently going through the Senedd and bus franchising will begin in summer 2027, with South West Wales being the first region to benefit from the changes, says TfW.

TfW and local authorities in South West Wales are now considering some network changes that could be delivered. This will be called the Proposed Base Network and shows the routes and frequencies that buses could take in 2027.

The initial changes within the Proposed Base Network will be focused on building from the current network, making improvements and utilising current resources.

TfW will be working in partnership with local authorities, bus operators and the public to continually build and improve on these changes over time.

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at TfW, said:

“Bus franchising in Wales will allow us to shape an improved bus network that really works for people, and we're doing this in partnership with local authorities and bus operators.

“We are now at the start and South West Wales will be the first region to see changes in 2027. It’s fundamental that we involve the public and listen to their feedback on our proposed improvements.

“We’d encourage people to take part in the online survey or attend the organised events.”

The public can givetheir views online: haveyoursay.tfw.wales/bus-reform

There are also community events:

Location Date Time HaverHub (Haverfordwest) 21/07/2025 9am – 5pm Merlin's Walk (Carmarthen) 22/07/2025 9am – 5:30pm Gorseinon Library 23/07/2025 9am – 2pm Neath Library 24/07/2025 9am – 1pm Ostreme Centre (Mumbles) 06/08/2025 10am – 1:45pm Swansea Bus Station 08/08/2025 9:30am – 1:30pm Ammanford Library 14/08/2025 9am – 4:30pm Phoenix Centre (Fishguard) 28/08/2025 9am – 4pm Cymmer Afan Library (Port Talbot) 03/09/2025 11:30am – 5:30pm Swansea Train Station 04/09/2025 10am – 4pm HaverHub (Haverfordwest) 05/09/2025 9am – 5pm De Valence Pavilion (Tenby) 10/09/2025 12pm – 7pm Kidwelly* TBC TBC Llanelli* TBC TBC Port Talbot TBC TBC Pontardawe TBC TBC

* Venues and times to be confirmed and updated