Welsh Planning Reforms ‘Poised to Deliver Generational Change’

CBI Wales says that planning reforms in Wales are “poised to deliver a generational change.”

Welsh Government has said the changes aim to streamline the planning process, address resource challenges, and build a modern, efficient planning system fit for the future.

Announcing the measures, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans said:

“I am determined to make Wales the fastest country in the UK to determine infrastructure applications. This ambition extends to all planning applications, recognising that this will drive economic growth across our nation.”

Now CBI Wales has welcomed the announcement, saying the Welsh Government had listened to business concerns that the planning system was delaying investment.

It urged Welsh Government to follow the announcement with “quick, decisive action” which it said would make Wales a more attractive destination.

Russell Greenslade, Director, CBI Wales, said:

“The Welsh Government’s wide-ranging planning reforms are poised to deliver a generational change. A Welsh economy with the fastest, most innovative, digitalised system in the UK would be a big driver for business expansion and inward investment. “We are very pleased with the inclusion of seven of the recommendations from our Planning for Growth report. This shows that the Welsh Government is listening to business concerns that delays in the current system are holding up investment. Our recommendations are not about cutting regulation but smarter implementation.”

The Welsh Government announcement includes several key measures it said would accelerate decision-making and boost the planning profession:

• Nearly £9 million of direct investment into planning services provided by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and the Welsh Government’s Planning Directorate, strengthening the capacity of the services to deliver faster decisions.

• New fee regulations to be introduced by the end of this year, representing the largest single investment in planning services for many years.

• The increased revenue will be reinvested directly back into planning services to improve performance and reduce waiting times.

• Funding for two Senior Planner roles to work on infrastructure applications across North Wales as part of an expanded North Wales Shared Planning Service.

• A new Town Planning Bursaries scheme via the Pathways to Planning programme to increase the pipeline of qualified planners across Wales, with the Welsh Government meeting the costs for graduates to obtain a post-graduate planning qualification.

Russell continued: