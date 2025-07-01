South Caernarfon Creameries Launches Rural Defibrillator Campaign

South Caernarfon Creameries has launched a fundraising initiative aimed at providing life-saving defibrillators to rural communities.

The firm has installed its first on-site defibrillator, accessible to all, marking the official launch of its new campaign. The Creamery is now inviting local groups to help identify rural areas in need of life-saving defibrillators.

The campaign will continue with a fundraising sponsored walk along the Llŷn Peninsula coastal path, on Saturday 30th August, of approximately 18 miles, with all proceeds going towards the purchase and installation of defibrillators.

Alan Wyn Jones, Managing Director of SCC, said:

“Being Wales’s oldest and largest dairy co-operative, and farmer-owned since 1938, we want to give back to the communities that have made us what we are today. “Our initial purchase will highlight the importance of having accessible defibrillators in remote areas and we are calling on our communities to get in touch if you need one in your area. “We want to ensure everyone’s chance of surviving an out of hospital cardiac arrest is the same across Wales. We will be sharing clips of people demonstrating CPR and personal stories about the importance of defibrillators to raise awareness and encourage participation. “We welcome staff, friends and family to walk the 18 miles of the Llŷn Peninsula coastal path on Saturday 30th August. Your support can help save lives and make a difference in our communities. To find out more go to our Just Giving page.”

The company is also collaborating with Save a Life Cymru- the national programme to ensure people in Wales are prepared and empowered to act quickly in the event of a cardiac arrest.

Tomos Hughes, Save a Life Cymru Community Coordinator for North Wales, said: