‘Switch it off’ – Health Board to Cut its Energy Bill by £100,000 Per Year

Hywel Dda Health Board has launched a campaign to help drastically reduce both its energy usage and costs.

The campaign consists of ‘switching off’ all non-essential equipment when not in use, from computer monitors and laptops to medical equipment, lights, and radiators.

It is one of several initiatives being delivered as part of Hywel Dda’s Decarbonisation Delivery Plan, which aims to reduce energy costs and CO2 emissions for non-essential equipment by around 20%, potentially saving around £100,000 per year.

From March 2022 to April 2023 the health board, which serves Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire, reported spending almost £14 million on energy, producing more than 20 million kg in CO2 emissions.

It was evident action needed to be taken to meet its targets to reduce emissions to just 34% by 2030 as set out in the NHS Wales Decarbonisation Strategic Delivery Plan.

Sarah Thorne, Senior One Health Practitioner at Hywel Dda, who has been leading on the implementation of the campaign, said:

“The ‘Switch-it-off’ campaign is something we expect everyone across the health board and hospital to get involved in. If we all work together, we will see those changes immediately. “While analysing our energy usage, we discovered that leaving just one TV or PC monitor on standby, instead of switching it off, can waste almost £25 of electricity per year. We have more than 6,000 screens across the hospital and offices within the health board so if everyone switched off their screen when they weren’t using it, it could help to save a huge amount of money, while also reducing CO2 emissions. It is simple actions like this that will have a massive impact.”

As well as launching the ‘Switch it off’ campaign, the health board has benefitted from Estates Funding Advisory Board (EFAB) funding and Salix funding to support the delivery of a range of decarbonisation projects such as roof mounted Photovoltaics (PV), heat pumps, and solar canopies. It has also made a start in switching its lightbulbs to LED energy saving ones and is planning to install light sensors in communal areas such as toilets and kitchens. Earlier this year, the health board also received funding to install its own solar farm which provides sustainable electricity to power some services, reducing carbon emissions and promoting biodiversity in the area.

Huw Irranca-Davies, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change, said: