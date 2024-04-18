Industry Leaders Join Forces to Advise on Supply Chain Resilience

A new council set up to advise on securing resilience in UK supply chains of critical goods has met for the first time.

The Critical Imports Council is made up of 23 industry leaders and brings together expertise from business, academia and government to advise on securing resilience in supply chains for items critical to the UK’s economic prosperity, national security and essential services, such as medicines and smartphone chips.

It builds on the UK Government’s Critical Imports and Supply Chains Strategy, launched in January, and is designed to ensure businesses have a central voice in shaping government’s work to build supply chain resilience.

Leading UK businesses including Rolls-Royce and Johnson Matthey will sit on the Council. Meeting quarterly, it will collaborate on emerging supply chain risks and identify the support UK businesses need to reduce vulnerabilities in supply chains.

The Department for Business and Trade will also create a new online portal where businesses can report red tape or supply chain problems.

Business and Trade Minister and Chair of the Critical Import Council Alan Mak said:

“It’s never been more important to strengthen our supply chains and make sure vital goods can continue reaching consumers, in the face of the pandemic, the Red Sea attacks and many other crises around the world. “That’s why we’re now going even further to strengthen our critical goods supplies with the launch of this new Council, which will bring together government and industry experts to help protect businesses from supply chain shocks now and in the future.”

Logistics UK Chief Executive David Wells OBE said: