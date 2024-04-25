New Grant will Help Businesses Develop Net Zero Initiatives for Industry

Funding of up to £50,000 is on offer to South West Wales businesses to help them innovate and promote sustainability.

The new Innovators Grant will support micro and small businesses in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Swansea and Neath Port Talbot which are focusing on net zero initiatives for industry.

The grant, part of the Net Zero Industry in South West Wales Launchpad initiative, will launch in mid-May and is funded by Innovate UK. It aims to foster innovation and drive sustainable development by providing grants ranging from £25,000 to £50,000.

With a total fund of up to £1.5 million, the Innovators Grant seeks to support projects that contribute to the ambitious goal of decarbonising the region's industries. Projects eligible for funding include those centred around sustainable, alternative, and renewable energy, carbon dioxide capture, low carbon heat, electrification and/or net zero skills development.

The grant offers a chance for businesses to pursue projects in line with the nation's commitment to achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050, with 100% grant funding and no matching required.

Each project will play a pivotal role in achieving the goal across various sectors including offshore wind (FLOW) in the Celtic Sea, novel onshore renewable generation, green or blue hydrogen production and distribution, CO2 capture and storage, sustainable fuel production, electrification, low carbon heat distribution, mini grid community systems, and innovation in skills development.

To support businesses in developing their proposals and navigating the grant application process, a network of partners including Net Zero Industry Wales, Swansea University’s SWITCH initiative, Catapult Offshore Renewable Energy, Afallen, Bic Innovation and Business in Focus, are collaborating to maximise success by providing guidance and assistance.

An introductory session for the new Innovators Grant will be hosted online by Business in Focus and Sell2Wales on Thursday 2nd May. The session aims to explain the process of bidding for Innovate UK funding and assist businesses in preparing their proposals.

Interested businesses are encouraged to register their interest by email: [email protected].

More information here: Business in Focus – New Innovators Grant introductory session – Sell2Wales (gov.wales)