FOR Cardiff, the capital’s Business Improvement District (BID), has appointed Carolyn Brownell as executive director.

Carolyn has worked with FOR Cardiff since its inception in 2017, and for the past year has held the role of interim executive director. She has now been confirmed in role.

Business News Wales editor Gemma Casey spoke to Carolyn about the initiatives she has spearheaded to date, as well as the challenges and opportunities she sees ahead.