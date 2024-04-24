Investment Fund for Wales Announces £95,000 Smaller Loans for Three Businesses

The first smaller loan deals from the British Business Bank’s £130m Investment Fund for Wales have been unveiled.

The inaugural three deals from the Smaller Loans fund, managed by appointed fund managers BCRS, add up to a total of £95,000.

The Investment Fund for Wales was launched by the Government-backed British Business Bank in November 2023 to boost the supply of early-stage finance to small and medium-sized businesses across Wales. The Fund offers a range of commercial finance options, with smaller loans from £25,000 to £100,000, debt finance from £100,000 to £2 million and equity investment up to £5 million.

The first small loans are a £40,000 loan to Wrexham-based Wynnstay Self Storage, £30,000 to Blackwood-based photonics specialist manufacturer Bluebox Optics, and £25,000 to takeaway Metro Eatery Ltd in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Wynnstay Self Storage was previously a family-run sawmill, set up in 1984 by Geoff Pritchard. Geoff’s son, Matt, joined the sawmill business in 1999 and opened a bespoke joinery workshop. Matt inherited the business when Geoff passed away in 2016. Rising costs meant the firm was importing more and more timber and after a year at the helm Matt decided to diversify into self-storage to make use of the land.

He invested in six shipping containers and after conversations with a friend who had nowhere to store his caravan off-season Matt also now offers parking plots.

Matt said:

“Our success has all been down to word of mouth and we are consistently full to capacity. This injection of investment will enable me to purchase a further 10 shipping containers and to develop the infrastructure to increase the size of the business in order that our land is more efficiently utilised. I also plan on rebuilding my existing workshop into one that is more fit for purpose.”

Blackwood-based Bluebox Optics is a photonics specialist manufacturer which develops LED light sources for fluorescence microscopy for use within the health and medical sectors.

They will use their £30,000 IFW loan as growth capital to help to bring to market a product range of LED medical light engine systems, which include systems for not only fluorescence microscopy but also endoscopy and to replace lamp systems with LEDs for microscopy.

It also features associated optical fibre, meaning that surgeons are able to see more on clinical monitors used during keyhole surgery.

Bluebox Optics CEO Ron Yandle said:

“We have worked extensively with universities on medical device research projects and this loan will enable us to develop discussions we’ve had with Imperial College London on developing a LED light engine and camera system to help make breast cancer reconstruction surgery more efficient. “Getting finance to develop, rather than produce, a device within the field of medical technology can be challenging. “BCRS and the Investment Fund for Wales recognise our vision and have provided valuable business planning and forecasting advice.”

Muhammed Mujib of Metro Eatery Limited will use their loan as growth finance to fit out a second takeaway on Cardiff Road, Dinas Powys.

Mark Sterritt, Director, Nations and Regions Investment Funds at the British Business Bank, said:

“The Bank’s Investment Fund for Wales was established to support smaller businesses with their growth ambitions and these three smaller loans demonstrate that. “Wynnstay Self Storage, Bluebox Optics and Metro Eatery Limited have solid foundations to build upon, and this growth capital will certainly enable them to continue progressing their businesses to the next level. We wish them every success with their continued growth.”

Stephen Deakin, Chief Executive at BCRS, said: