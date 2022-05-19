EVENT: Commodity Codes & UK Trade Tariff

When:
6th July 2022 - 10:00 - 11:15
Where:
Online
Cost:
Free
The Welsh Government trade team are running an interactive webinar on Commodity codes & UK Trade Tariff
Commodity codes are fundamentals of the application of customs and duties, it is important for all international traders to understand this essential topic.
The webinar will focus on the following;
- Commodity codes classifying goods for import or export, allowing customs to apply correct duties and whether any reliefs are available
- Understanding commodity codes, their purpose and how to classify goods
- Look at the UK Trade Tariff and how best to navigate, as well as how to find, analyse and understand customs and quota measures applicable to your goods