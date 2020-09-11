COVID-19: Using Data Differently

Health Technology News Original Content
SHARE
,

Join us on the 8th October (via Teams) to hear how different organisations have been using their data differently as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Chaired by Allan Wardhaugh, Chief Clinical Information Officer at Cardiff & Vale UHB, we will hear from Keith Hawkins, Lead Specialist (Information) at NWIS, on the rapid development of their COVID Data Hub. We'll also welcome our colleagues from the Somerset NHS Foundation Trust to hear how they created, tested, deployed and iterated a full end-to-end COVID response service with a data platform led approach.

More guest speakers to be announced soon.

A link to join the event will be sent on the 7th October 2020.

Register your place today!
COVID-19: Using Data Differently

Book now via your Eventbrite

SHARE

Life Sciences Hub Wales is the focal point for the Life Sciences sector in Wales – stimulating innovation, collaboration and investment.

The Hub is the ‘nerve centre’ for the eco-system in Wales, facilitating and encouraging innovation, aligning research with commercialisation, providing access to finance and expertise, and supporting business development in existing organisations.

Bringing together all facets of the network in Wales including academic, business, clinical, government, professional services and funding organisations, the Hub provides a commercially-driven resource for the sector.

The Hub hosts and engages organisations large and small and not only those in Life Sciences but a fully engaged network of professional services providing expertise and support to the sector.

Member organisations and partners benefit from a dedicated venue and a single access point to bespoke facilities, co-ordinated support, networking opportunities, professional advice, exclusive events, and most importantly promotional and funding opportunities.

Business and organisations working at the Hub include those operating in Pharmaceutical, Medical Technology, Biotechnology, Research & Development, Diagnostics, Clinical, Funding, Service & Supply Chain, and Business Support.

Get in touch to find out how your business or organisation can benefit from working with the Hub and discover more about our network of entrepreneurs, academics, SMEs and multinational corporations, and find out more about Wales’ impact on the global Life Sciences eco-system.
 

Related Articles

An Interview with: CEO of Healthtech Start-Up Based in Cardiff

Welsh Technology Company Leading the Way in Healthcare Applications

Social Prescription Technology Company Signum Health Secures Six Figure Investment

 