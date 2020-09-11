COVID-19: Using Data Differently

Join us on the 8th October (via Teams) to hear how different organisations have been using their data differently as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Chaired by Allan Wardhaugh, Chief Clinical Information Officer at Cardiff & Vale UHB, we will hear from Keith Hawkins, Lead Specialist (Information) at NWIS, on the rapid development of their COVID Data Hub. We'll also welcome our colleagues from the Somerset NHS Foundation Trust to hear how they created, tested, deployed and iterated a full end-to-end COVID response service with a data platform led approach.

More guest speakers to be announced soon.

A link to join the event will be sent on the 7th October 2020.

Register your place today!