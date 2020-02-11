Description

This Successful Selling workshop is designed to provide techniques to help you develop your selling skills. The workshop looks at the sales process itself and the key selling skills of prospecting, establishing interest, building customer relationships as well as negotiation & closing techniques.

By the end of the session you will:

Have a better understanding of why people buy

Be clear about setting and achieving sales goals

Understand prospecting is a priority

Understand sales is a process

Gain a greater confidence in generating sales

Have a better understanding of closing techniques

Approach, Build and maintain Customer relationships

Cost:Free

WHEN:5th March 2020 – 09:30 – 16:00

WHERE:Newport – University of South Wales – Exchange