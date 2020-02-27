Description

Techniquest is teaming up with Wales Cancer Partnership to bring you an evening of fun activities and give you an insight into cutting-edge cancer research.

This After Hours, as well as the two floors of hands-on exhibits and puzzles for you to get stuck in to, we have:

Crack the Cancer Code — look around the venue for clues, complete the trail to ‘unlock’ the Crow’s Nest where you can get stuck into lots more fun interactive games and puzzles

DNA jewellery making — isolate DNA from your own cheek cells, to make a unique double-helix keepsake (limited spaces, allocated on a first-come first-served basis)

Come and meet Show Me The Science (formerly MicroScientists) and their Giant Microbes — plush organisms and cells, only a million times actual size!

Explore the wonders of the immune system with researchers from the British Society for Immunology

Find out if you’re a ‘Supertaster’, find out what a house filled with peas has got in common with our bodies and have your ‘cellfie’ taken at with Tenovus Cancer Care

Listen to a performance by a Sing with Us Choir for people affected by cancer, and find out all about the research which has showed the benefits of singing

Get a 360° virtual reality lab tour

Fully licensed bar

Street food delivered by Cleverchefs

A glass of Prosecco upon arrival is included in your entry ticket. A non-alcoholic alternative is also available. Ticket price includes all additional activities.***

Looking to book more than 20 tickets? Contact SeeTickets at [email protected] or on 0844 412 4650 (7p p/m plus standard network access charge).

With donation – Adult – Online £11.00 + 77p booking fee – Adult – On the door – £13.50

Without donation – Adult online –£10.00 + 70p booking fee – Adult – On the door –£12.00

WHEN:5th March 2020 – 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm

WHERE:Cardiff – Techniquest

