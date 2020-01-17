Description

The new networking event for those working in the event industry, or those who book events in South Wales

This month we’re talking sustainability in the event industry. As climate change moves to the top of the global agenda for individuals and organisations alike, being a responsible organisation is no longer a bonus add on – it’s expected of us, and our clients will go elsewhere if we don’t step up.

As a response many organisers are finally beginning to make sustainable choices when planning their next event, be it sourcing local food suppliers, choosing venues accessible to public transport links, or eliminating plastic waste altogether.

To help us all make strides in our green journey we’ve arranged two brilliant speakers to kick start the sustainability conversation at Event Organisers Wales. The Association of British Professional Conference Organisers’ Heather Lishman will be discussing sustainability, followed by ICC Wales’ Gemma Savage and Environmental Manager Joel Kirby both taking to the stage to tell you how Wales’ newest conference venue is leading the way in sustainability.

Expect valuable insights and plenty of encouragement to make your own changes, followed by the chance to network, chat sustainability goals, and say a warm happy new year to your peers.

So, if your organisation aims to be more responsible in 2020 or you want to make your next event environmentally friendly but you’re not sure where to start, this is something you won’t want to miss.

And don’t forget – tickets are limited, so book yours today to avoid disappointment.

We’ll see you there!

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:31st January 2020 – 14:30 – 16:30 GMT

WHERE:Pontypridd – University of South Wales