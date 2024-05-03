Students Get a Taste of Life in Silicon Valley

Students from Cardiff and Vale College visited the high-tech companies and cultural highlights of Silicon Valley and San Francisco.

A group of 20 Level 3 Business and Level 3 Computing learners – some of whom had never flown before – went on the 17-day adventure around California, visiting Sunnyvale, San Jose and attending a Stanford University seminar on lithium shortages and the use of AI.

The trip was funded by the Turing Project and gained some sponsorship from IT company Trusted Data Solutions for branded clothing.

The learners also met Stanford University alumni who told them about education in the United States, opening their eyes to the possibility of studying abroad.

In San Jose, the learners went to the ice hockey to get of a taste of the American lifestyle and approach to sport. They also visited the Computer History Museum and Intel Museum where the computing learners focused on the technology relevant to their course modules and the business learners were able to gain experience of marketing and development in the tech sector.

The learners also visited the Google Discovery Centre, where they saw how Google employees interact and also had the opportunity to ride Google Bikes, before taking the Caltrain to San Francisco.

They also watched a baseball match with the San Francisco Giants, went on a trip to Alcatraz and visited the headquarters of educational technology company Padlet.

At the British Consulate in San Francisco the learners met Rebecca Harvey, Online Harms and Trust and Safety, illustrating that their course could lead to a career in the Civil Service with travel.

Cardiff and Vale College Head of Business, Computing and Esports Fiona Tierney said:

“The learners loved the experience. Each of them has grown in confidence and taken something different from it, from time management to networking – all transferrable skills. “The visit to Stanford University really broadened their horizons, and looking at different companies and businesses has given them the inspiration to look a little bit further and realise that anything is possible.”

Business Marketing learner Bobby Martin said:

“On the San Francisco trip I learnt how businesses operate physically and internationally, as well as how the economy works in America. I’ve also learnt through Google and Intel what employees would do and I’ve gained more social interaction skills through talking to new people. Going on the San Francisco trip has made me want to do well therefore I could live somewhere else other than the UK and has made me want to achieve.”

Computing with Cyber Security learner Lloyd Thelwall said:

“I learnt through the talk with Stanford students and faculty that they honed in on their passion for their careers. They had a general drive to go into a field but through university and research projects they stumbled upon what made them especially passionate about their subject. “It was interesting to see the opportunities British citizens have abroad when working for the government. When talking to the representative at the British consulate in San Francisco it was interesting to see not only how to go into a field such as theirs but the opportunities the government offers for their diplomats.”

Computing with Cyber Security learner Rosaria Bowes said: