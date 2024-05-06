Archwood Group Achieves Prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise

Archwood Group, a leading manufacturer of timber products, has been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development 2024.

Archwood Group is one of 252 organisations nationally to be recognised with a King’s Award for Enterprise.

Employing 100 people, Archwood Group, which is based in Chirk, North Wales, was founded in 1867 and operates with two trading brands: Richard Burbidge, a manufacturer and supplier of stairparts, decking accessories and decorative mouldings, and Atkinson & Kirby, which supplies premium hardwood flooring.

Josh Burbidge, Managing Director of Archwood Group, said:

“Being honoured with the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development 2024 is an incredible achievement involving the entire business. We want to continue to do our part in having a positive impact on the planet and society. Each and every one of us plays an important role in our sustainability journey, and we’re encouraging colleagues and customers to get involved in any way they can.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The Award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Archwood Group has seen a 66% reduction in emission and has installed more than 2,600 solar panels. In 2021, Archwood Group partnered with the sustainability accreditation, Planet Mark, and also joined the United Nations Race to Zero campaign. The business has committed to achieving Net Zero by no later than 2050.