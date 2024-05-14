Engineering R&D Centre of Excellence to Bring Jobs and Apprenticeships to Swansea

A leading chemical engineering company is developing a Research & Development (R&D) centre of excellence in Swansea, creating jobs and apprenticeships.

Liquitherm Technologies Group formulate and manufacture market-leading inhibited glycols, antifreeze solutions, coolants, and water treatment chemicals for protecting cooling and heating systems.

The company has been awarded a Property Development Fund grant by Swansea Council, which it will use to help accelerate development of the former BT Openreach site at Heol Y Gors.

The development will help Liquitherm expand their research and development facilities, with the intention of manufacturing a leading-edge range of heat transfer fluids incorporating nanoparticle technology. This will help create more jobs at the Heol y Gors site.

A R&D Centre of Excellence is also planned to further develop Liquitherm’s advanced heat transfer products and services, which are aimed at reducing energy consumption for a wide range of industrial and domestic applications.

Steve Hickson, Liquitherm's founder and Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are delighted that, in conjunction with the invaluable support of Swansea Council, we have obtained this funding, which will provide approximately 35% of the £1.3 million that’s required to complete phase one of the R&D Centre of Excellence project. “Liquitherm’s R&D programmes have proven intrinsic to our growth from a team of four in 1998 to 60-plus in 2024. “We are confident that the support provided via the Property Development Fund will help ensure the development of new hi-tech products and services that are focused on reducing energy consumption, lowering operating costs and minimising CO2 emissions. “The success of those new R&D projects will, in turn, generate more apprenticeships and long-term job opportunities for local communities.”

The Property Development Fund – which is now closed for applications – was funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. It was aimed at helping businesses with the costs of constructing or expanding buildings for industrial use in Swansea to generate additional employment.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“Liquitherm is an established business in Swansea that would not be able to deliver their plan for growth and further employment without this funding. “We’re delighted to help because what the company is planning will benefit local people by creating more jobs, as well as helping attract more investment to Swansea in the coming years because of the innovation and international profile their development will deliver. “As a council, grant funding of this kind is part of our commitment to supporting as many local businesses in Swansea as possible because they’re so important to our local economy.”

As well as the Heol y Gors site, Liquitherm has a base on Europa Way on the Swansea West Business Park. The company also has production facilities in the USA, Spain, Holland and Denmark.

The Property Development Fund aimed to meet the financial gap between construction costs and the completed market value of the property. It also covered applications for refurbishing currently vacant buildings for industrial use.

The targeted areas included Parc Felindre, Swansea Vale, Swansea West Business Park, Swansea Enterprise Park and the Garngoch Industrial Estate.