Furniture Manufacturer Continues Global Expansion with Dublin Showroom

A Newport-based office furniture designer and manufacturer has opened a new showroom in Dublin.

Bisley’s new 2,000sq ft space is on the outskirts of the city centre and will showcase the firm’s commercial interiors collections. It will cater to the city’s thriving architect and design community.

Bisley will share the building with Interface, a commercial flooring company with a global footprint.

The showroom joins Bisley’s first Irish location, in Bray, and follows the recent relaunch of the company’s Dubai showroom, and the opening of a brand-new showroom in Manchester last summer, its first in the north of England.

The investment in the brand’s UK and global showrooms is part of a wider programme of expansion by Bisley, as it also looks to consolidate its recent diversification into the domestic interiors market.

As part of this diversification Bisley recently acquired Irish soft seating manufacturer Thomas Montgomery.

In March Bisley also made a significant investment into Cornish furniture design brand, MARK Product, a small sustainably-led brand owned by two product designers.

Paul Dunne, Managing Director of Bisley Ireland, said:

“We are delighted to be launching and opening our second Bisley Ireland showroom, here in Dublin. This new, central location will service our A&D firms who design many of the city’s offices and retail spaces. We look forward to working closer than ever with our clients as the design and interiors industries continue to grow and thrive.”

Richard Costin, Bisley CEO said: