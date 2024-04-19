Cardiff Fabricator Appoints New Finance Director

Fabricator Dudley’s Aluminium has appointed Pablo Shorney as Finance Director to support its growth plans.

A qualified chartered accountant, Pablo joins the firm from Lexington Corporate Finance, where he has spent the last five years advising SMEs on financial and commercial strategies for growth.

Pablo said:

“I'm thrilled to be joining Dudley's as Finance Director at an exciting time in its growth strategy. Dudley's has an exceptional reputation in its industry, built over thirty years, for delivering on prestigious projects across the UK. I'm looking forward to being part of the team and contributing to Dudley's continued success.” Steve Muir, Commercial Director at Dudley’s Aluminium, said: “We are delighted to have Pablo join the business as our new Finance Director and a key member of our leadership team. Pablo brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, as well as enthusiasm to support Dudley's in our growth plans.”

Pablo takes over from retiring Finance Director Russell Cope, who has been at Dudley’s for the last 11 years.

Russell said:

“It's been a pleasure to serve as Dudley's Aluminium's Finance Director for the past 11 years. I'm proud of the success we've achieved as a team, and I'm confident that the company is well-positioned for an exciting future.”

Since 1993 Dudley’s Aluminium, based in Cardiff, has offered clients full in-house design and production facilities, completing many successful and prestigious projects within the education, health, commercial, retail, residential and defence sectors throughout the UK and Channel Islands.