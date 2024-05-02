Construction Workloads Stay Sluggish But Year Ahead Looking Brighter

Construction workloads in Wales were broadly flat during the first quarter of 2024 but improvement is expected in the year ahead.

The latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Construction Monitor showed that a net balance of +2% of Welsh respondents reported that construction workloads rose through Q1 2024, an improvement from -16% in the previous quarter.

Public housing was the only subsector where workloads were seen to be rising solidly. However, some of the more negative balances in the previous quarter, such as private housebuilding and private industrial activity, are now seeing broadly flat activity rather than steep falls.

This appears to be leading to a more positive outlook than before. A net balance of 14% of Welsh respondents now expects workloads to be higher in a year’s time. This is up from a net balance of -9% in Q4 2023.

Surveyors are still relatively negative about profit margins. A net balance of -10% of respondents in Wales anticipate that profit margins will fall through the next 12 months.

When it comes to the availability of skills, Welsh respondents continue to report shortages, although these appear to be continuing to ease across a range of disciplines. When looking at quantity surveyors, 50% of Welsh respondents now report a shortage, which is down from 56% the quarter previous and 77% this time two years ago.

Robert Fisher of Robert Fisher Limited in Swansea said:

“Demand for small domestic works is still relatively high, mostly from incoming home owners and existing home owners unable to move upmarket due to house prices and higher interest rates.” David John Flower of D J Flower Chartered Quantity Surveyors in Wrexham said: “In particular, planning delays and uncertainty are delaying several projects which may result in cancellations.”

Commenting on the UK picture, Simon Rubinsohn, Chief Economist at RICS, said: