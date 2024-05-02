£1.6m Funding Boost for 11 Community Anchor Organisations Across Wales

Eleven community organisations across Wales have each been awarded £150,000 of flexible funding to help them respond to local challenges.

The Community Anchor Development Programme is a new initiative from Building Communities Trust (BCT). The new programme was developed following strong financial performance from BCT’s investments, providing the opportunity to build on learning from its flagship Invest Local Programme.

The successful organisations are:

V2 Gallery (supporting work in Pembroke Dock)

Green Squirrel (Splott, Cardiff)

Lee Gardens Pool (Penrhiwceiber, Cynon Valley)

Brighter Futures (Rhyl)

Blaenymaes Drop In (Swansea)

FAN Community (Neath)

Cornelly Development Trust (North Cornelly)

Home Start Conwy ( Old Colwyn)

Llanhilleth Miners’ Institute (Blaenau Gwent)

Cwmni Bro (Blaenau Ffestiniog)

Gwynfi Miners’ Hall (Afan Valley)

Chris Johnes, Chief Executive of BCT, said:

“This new programme builds on what we have learned from our work with the Invest Local Programme, which has shown us that sustained community action flows from sustainable organisations. We have called the programme ‘anchor’ because the organisations we have chosen are anchored within their local areas and are a focal point for the communities that they support. “We also know that communities want local assets that they can control and that these assets are the source of both enjoyable social interaction for communities as well as places which provide critical support. As our recent research has shown, community-owned assets provide significant social, economic and environmental benefits, but there are barriers within Wales which we need to overcome. “The new programme will help these anchor organisations to become stronger and better placed to face future challenges, through the provision of flexible funding and access to a learning programme where they can share knowledge and experience with similar organisations across Wales.”

Applications were invited from eligible organisations based in areas experiencing socio-economic deprivation and with limited community assets. These areas were selected using BCT’s Wales Community Assets Index which highlights the amount of sustained, place-based inequality across the country.

The other criteria for eligibility stated that groups also had to be:

Community-led or controlled with strong local networks

Multi-purpose – focused on delivering a range of local actions in the community – or looking to expand to become multi-purpose

Committed to the local community and responsive to issues that arise locally

Committed to equal opportunities and to providing support and activities to all parts of the local community.

Ceri Cunnington from Cwmni Bro said:

“We are really excited to be involved in the Community Anchor Development Programme for the next four years. This core funding will allow us to strengthen our work as a community here in Bro Ffestiniog and refocus our energy, passion and time directly back into our community. We want to ensure that our work continues to build on the incredible strength and resilience that exists here and that we become truly answerable to aspirations of our community. We are also very excited to share, learn and listen with other communities throughout Wales and can't wait to get going on the learning programme.”

Diane Locke from Lee Gardens Pool said:

“Being part of this initiative is a wonderful opportunity for our group to build on previous successes. The training programme will enable our trustees and volunteers to gain enhanced knowledge and understanding, in order to achieve our long-term goal of making our organisation sustainable and self-sustaining. This is needed to ensure we can continue to provide services for our community that will alleviate loneliness and isolation and reduce the effects of poverty. We’re so looking forward to working with the network of successful applicants and the very supportive team at Building Communities Trust.”

Funding for the programme will be provided to the organisations over the next three to four years, although this will be on a flexible basis determined by the groups themselves. The programme will also be subject to a series of evaluations in order to determine areas of success and areas for improvement, as well as future learning for other community-based programme work in Wales.