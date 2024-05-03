Disability Champion to Promote Workplace Inclusivity in New Role

A disability champion and award-winning motivational speaker has become an inclusivity ambassador.

Having overcome many challenges to become a successful entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, disabled adventurer and sportsman, Jamie McAnsh has now been appointed in an associate role as of Head of Inclusion at growth consultancy Champions (UK).

Jamie, from Cwmbran, became the first person with the debilitating neurological condition, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) to reach Mount Everest Base Camp South using specialist crutches in 2022.

His new role will see him working with businesses and entrepreneurs, leading projects relating to inclusivity and diversity and supporting organisations in making sure their workplace adheres to regulations and expectations.

He joins a team of global specialists and experts including entrepreneur and former Dragons Den investor Piers Linney and former British Olympic athlete Derek Redmond. Champions focuses on four key areas – sales growth, people and HR, AI and technology and mergers and acquisitions.

Jamie is also a celebrity motivational speaker for The Champions Speakers Agency, which works with influential after-dinner speakers, sector specific specialists, event hosts and corporate entertainment across more than 60 countries.

Ten years ago the former salesman’s life was suddenly turned upside down when he went to bed and woke up paralysed from the waist down, following a bout of shingles.

He was eventually diagnosed with CRPS, an uncommon condition which causes persistent severe and debilitating pain that can be triggered by an injury or virus.

The former climber, avid runner and motorbike enthusiast embarked on a long and gruelling recovery which has seen him gain some mobility. He uses a wheelchair and relies on specialist crutches to help him walk.

Determined not to let his severe disability affect his ambitions Jamie battled against adversity and found relief in sport, having completed 12 extreme challenges in 12 months raising £250,000 for charity.

He has played wheelchair basketball for Cardiff and international rugby for Wales, and became the first disabled squash player to compete in the Welsh Open Masters tournament against able-bodied players.

The CRPS campaigner, whose motto is ‘always get back up’, travels around the world giving inspirational talks about his struggles, challenges and success.

Jamie said he will be using all his learned skills and life experience to bring inclusion forward into the business world as Head of Inclusion.

He said:

“I’m very excited to be working with an exciting and dynamic team, dedicated to nurturing an inclusive and growing environment within fast-growing, medium to large-scale businesses. “My passion lies in creating workplaces where diversity is not just welcomed, but celebrated. “I believe that a truly inclusive environment not only enhances employee satisfaction and engagement, but also drives innovation and business success. “By working together, we can transform a business into a beacon of inclusivity, setting a standard for the industry and generating impactful, lasting change.”

Champions (UK)’s Managing Director, Matthew Hayes said: