Welsh Maternity Team Recognised for Tackling Inequalities in Maternity Care

A maternity team has been recognised for its work in tackling inequalities and improving maternity care for pregnant women with learning disabilities and difficulty with everyday activities.

Having developed a Maternity Passport for the Hywel Dda Health Board to ensure the individual needs of the woman were understood and that reasonable adjustments were implemented, the team decided to widen their approach to tackling inequalities.

Adding an additional question to the revised all Wales Maternity Handheld Record, they began asking all women what communication support they needed when using the maternity service.

By asking all women inclusively, the team says it ensures that every woman using their maternity service had the opportunity to discuss reasonable adjustments to their care.

The initiative won The Chief Nursing Officer for Wales and the Royal College of Midwives Wales Quality Improvement award for 2024.

Julie Richards, Royal College of Midwives’ Director for Wales said:

“This year we’ve been really impressed with the range and quality of nominations which showcase our members’ commitment to improving the safety and quality of maternity services in Wales. “The Maternity Passport was co-produced with women who use the service and those who need some adjustments and support with communication to ensure they got it absolutely right – and they did. “The maternity team at Hywel Dda works in a positive culture, tackling improvements head on. They also take time to learn and train together considering inclusivity which is fundamental to improving multidisciplinary teamwork. All of this improves the quality of care they can deliver to women and their families using the service.”

The team at Hywel Dda has also hosted a series of training sessions entitled “Cuppa Conversation” to highlight challenges faced by marginalised women. The first series focused on the impact of race in maternity care and the current series is focusing on inclusivity and maternity care.

Sue Tranka, Chief Nursing Officer for Wales, said:

“We want to ensure that equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of all our services in Wales. We expect everyone to be able to access high-quality maternity and neonatal care. “Sadly, people with learning disabilities are at increased risk of poor outcomes, including pre-term birth and pre-eclampsia and they are also more likely to have poorer experiences of care. We are committed to delivering continued improvements across maternity and neonatal services in Wales and ensuring everyone can access equitable, high-quality care. We congratulate Hywel Dda on their multidisciplinary team working, engagement and co-production with families in developing this excellent tool.”

Karen Jewell, Chief Midwifery Officer for Wales added: