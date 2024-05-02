Ewan Jones Appointed as Chair of DCFW

International architect Ewan Jones has been named as Chair of the Design Commission for Wales (DCFW).

Born in Newport and raised in Porthcawl, Ewan is a Partner at Grimshaw, an architectural practice founded in the UK with an international reputation for design excellence. He has more than 30 years’ experience working on infrastructure, commercial and education projects in the UK, Europe and Australia. Ewan’s design work promotes the integration of architecture, engineering, and construction to create distinct places tuned to their individual context.

Ewan’s achievements include Newport City Footbridge, the St Botolph Building and Lloyds Bank headquarters in the City of London, and the Stirling Prize shortlisted Bijlmer ArenA Station in Amsterdam. He also worked extensively on Grimshaw’s designs for HS2’s Euston Station and projects currently underway include construction of the Colne Valley Viaduct for HS2 and detailed design for Caerphilly Interchange. He was a Commissioner of DCFW from 2005 to 2020.

His appointment was announced by The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government & Planning, Julie James MS.

Carole-Anne Davies, Chief Executive of DCFW, said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming Ewan to DCFW as our Chair. He has an exceptional track record and brings a wealth of experience having delivered so many strategically important international infrastructure projects. He follows Gayna Jones whose term has now ended after eight years. We all thank Gayna for her time and commitment as Chair, her strategic counsel and the difference that she has made to placemaking in Wales. We are truly grateful for all that Gayna has done to help us promote the benefits of good design and placemaking to help make Wales a better place. We now look forward to working with Ewan to capture the value of high quality design for the benefit of the people of Wales. “

Ewan Jones said:

“Having worked within DCFW for almost 20 years, I am incredibly conscious of the role it plays championing and promoting high standards of design, and the value it brings through its staff, design reviewers and commissioners. I am delighted to contribute further as chair of DCFW, helping to deliver better design of places and buildings for everyone in Wales. My primary responsibility with the board will be to define strategies for the Commission to continue its positive influence on policies, clients, and projects.”

DCFW was set up in 2002 by the Welsh Government as a public body working throughout Wales to promote good design for our places, buildings and public spaces. The remit of the Cardiff-based organisation is to work with local planning authorities, investors, developers and commissioning clients to capture the value of high quality design; helping to deliver better outcomes, a better return on investment and greater public good. DCFW also nurtures the design talent and skills necessary for growth and innovation.

This appointment has been made for four years in accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments, and on merit following an open, competitive process.