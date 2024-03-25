Exclusive Interview with the New CEO of The Celtic Freeport, Luciana Ciubotariu

In this exclusive interview, Business News Wales Managing Director, Mark Powney spoke with Luciana Ciubotariu, the new Chief Executive of The Celtic Freeport.

Luciana brings a wealth of experience to her role, having been part of the senior management team of the Thames Freeport. Following a career in the senior trade roles, latterly for the UK Government, her experience in driving growth at the Thames Freeport, coupled with strategic insight gained from a career focused on trade and government affairs, positions her uniquely to steer the Celtic Freeport.

Luciana Ciubotariu has over 20 years’ of experience in foreign direct investment, strategic consulting and business development. In her previous role, Luciana acted as the Head of Trade and Investment for Thames Freeport. She has also worked for the UK’s Department for Business and Trade leading over £5 billion in FDI, which generated over 10,000 jobs across the country.

Luciana also held roles in private sector in companies such as The Boston Consulting Group, Unilever and ABN AMRO. She is passionate about the role investment plays in unlocking regeneration and community-based economic growth.

She is Brazilian and moved to the UK in 2020. Luciana is looking forward to starting her new role as CEO of the Celtic Freeport in May 2024.

In September 2022, the Welsh and UK Governments invited proposals for a freeport in Wales. The closing date for bids was 24 November 2022, with the shortlisted bids announced on 22 March 2023.

The consortium is preparing a business case and establishing robust governance arrangements, alongside the necessary corporate and legal structures, to allow for the formal designation of the freeport by the Welsh and UK Governments in 2024.