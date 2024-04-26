Swansea Building Society Celebrates Record Results

Swansea Building Society has posted its best-ever set of results.

At its annual general meeting the Society told members it had benefitted from growing its network of branches across South Wales and reaped the rewards of an investment programme it started in 2015.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, said:

“As we reflect on the past year, I am pleased to announce that Swansea Building Society has achieved an unprecedented level of success, despite navigating through turbulent market conditions. Our steadfast commitment to serving the needs of both borrowers and savers amidst a challenging backdrop of cost-of-living crises, fluctuating house prices, and rising interest rates fills me with immense pride. “Furthermore, throughout our centenary year, the dedication and care exhibited by my colleagues surpassed all expectations, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to our members. Central to our mission is our dedication to social responsibility and community impact. Beyond our core products and services, we have been proud to contribute our time, skills, and resources to support local initiatives. In commemoration of our milestone anniversary last year, we proudly donated an additional £100k to local charities alongside our ongoing support for Maggie's, our official charity partner.”

The Society achieved double digit growth in its total assets, mortgages, savings and capital last year despite the difficult economic environment.

For the year to December 31, 2023, total assets grew by 15% driven by mortgages and savings growth of 16% and 15% respectively. Total assets increased by £77.2 million to £607 million, savings balances increased by £72.6 million to £565.5 million, while mortgage balances grew by £66.9 million to £477.8 million. The Society’s mortgage growth was driven by gross mortgage completions of £120.1 million, another record, beating the previous highest set in 2021.

The Society’s growth was supported by record profits before tax of £6.2 million, beating the previous record of £5.4 million achieved in 2022. This increased the Society’s capital reserves to £39.8 million.

Alun Williams continued:

“Looking ahead, Swansea Building Society is poised to navigate the complexities of today's economic landscape with confidence. Our strategic focus on digital transformation underscores our commitment to adaptability and innovation, ensuring our members experience continual enhancements in our products and services. The sustained growth and profitability we've experienced in recent years will enable us to make strategic investments that benefit both our current and future members.”

Last year the Society donated almost £20,000 to cancer charity Maggie’s. This was topped up at the AGM by a further donation of £2,000.

Lucia Osmond, Centre Fundraising Manager for Maggie’s, said: