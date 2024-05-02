Cleverchefs’ Nick Collins Nominated for Prestigious Catey Award

Nick Collins, the founder of contract caterer Cleverchefs, has been shortlisted in the Catey Awards 2024.

The company provides food for the education, workplace and leisure sectors. It has grown from £2.7 million in 2019 to £11.9 million in 2023 and £16 million sales this year, with a growing portfolio of 82 schools, three workplaces and two leisure sites.

Nick is shortlisted for The Public Sector Caterer Award, which will be awarded to the individual or organisation who has made an outstanding contribution to the sector. The winner will possess the ability to combine innovation with sound financial performance, as well as being able to demonstrate clear achievements.

The Catey Awards is well known as the biggest of its kind for the hospitality industry and aims to recognise the strongest performers, most inspirational brands and highest flyers in the sector.

More than 100 industry judges helped choose the finalists based on their expert knowledge and the winners will be revealed on July 2 at the Marriott Grosvenor House hotel in London.

Nick said:

“I’m thrilled to be among the finalists for the prestigious Catey Awards, acknowledging our dedication to providing exceptional food within the education sector. We firmly believe that the quality of food plays a pivotal role in academic success and overall wellbeing, and we’re committed to upholding this standard daily.”

Cleverchefs, which was also recently awarded Public Sector Contract Caterer of the Year at this year’s Public Sector Catering Awards, has sustainability at its heart. It has taken significant steps to reduce water consumption by introducing policies such as only passing dirty crockery through the dishwasher when a tray is full, the installation of knee-operated hand wash sinks that only dispense water when in use, only boiling water when needed, and steaming rather than boiling vegetables.

The company has also adopted a holistic approach to food waste resulting in every part of the vegetable being used whenever possible. It has introduced Root Cakes, where chefs use all the vegetable peelings from roast dinner day to make a nutritious cake that is lower in sugar and higher in fibre. Alongside this, all menus have been expanded to include more plant-based options, salads, and hot meals featuring protein, carbs, healthy fats and reduced sugar.

Earlier this year, Cleverchefs also earned a place at the most recent Wales Fast Growth 50 Awards, claiming the Fastest Growing Business-to-Business Services Firm and the Fastest Growing Cardiff Firm accolades there too.

As well as its work in the education sector, Cleverchefs has also established partnerships with visitor attractions including the National Lido at Ynysangharad War Memorial Park in Pontypridd.