Third Annual Wales Food and Drink Awards Celebrate Best of the Sector

Some of Wales’ most innovative and creative food and drink producers have been celebrated with awards.

The third annual Wales Food and Drink Awards were held at Brangwyn Hall in Swansea, showcasing small start-ups through to established companies who have become household names.

More than 300 entries were received for the awards, with more than 400 guests attending the ceremony.

Bob Clark of Itch Investors chaired the judging panel. He said:

“We heard from so many founders with such fire and passion for their business, no doubt some burgeoning dragons of the future and inspiring to see. “I would like to congratulate all who entered and in particular those who made it to the finals, as the quality of the entries this year was amazing. They certainly didn’t make judging easy and there were some lively debates choosing the winners.”

The Wales Food and Drink Awards were supported by headline sponsor Castell Howell Foods, one of the UK’s leading independent food wholesalers.

Martin Jones from Castell Howell said:

“The Welsh food sector is not only a vital part of our economy but is also integral to our social structure. That's why it was a natural decision for us to continue supporting an event that honours businesses that have demonstrated exceptional performance, particularly in an industry facing numerous challenges.”

The awards were sponsored and supported by; Asda, Itch Investors, BIC Innovation, Cambrian Training, Cywain, Food Innovation Wales, FDF Cymru, Hugh James, Pembrokeshire Creamery, Shirgar, Food and Drink Skills Wales, Swansea University, Kilsby Williams, Stills, and Academii.

The Wales Food and Drink Awards were created by founders Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management, and broadcaster Sian Lloyd.

Liz Brookes said:

“Behind every successful product is a story, and these awards were set up as a platform to help share those stories and inspire others. The awards night was definitely inspirational – congratulations to all the winners”.

Sian Lloyd said:

“Wales’ incredible food and drink producers were rightly put centre stage in Swansea at an awards ceremony which brings the sector together for a night of celebration while offering a key opportunity to showcase excellence. The hard work and skills within the industry in Wales shone through again this year. Llongyfarchiadau pawb.”

The winners of the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2024 are:

Wales Food and Drink Artisan Business of the Year – Cradocs Savoury Biscuits

Wales Food and Drink Entrepreneur of the Year – Richard Lewis, Becws Mon Bakery

Wales Food and Drink Business Resilience Award – The Moody Cow

Wales Food and Drink Local Community Award – The Cookalong Clwb

Wales Food and Drink Rising Star Award – Andrea Toniolo Staggemeier, Bossa Nova Chocolate

Wales Food and Drink Small Drinks Producer of the Year- The Gower Gin Company

Wales Food and Drink, Drinks Producer of the Year – In the Welsh Wind Distillery

Wales Food and Drink Champion of the Year – Just Perfect Contract Catering

Wales Food and Drink Exporter of the Year – Henllan Bread

Wales Food and Drink Food Producer of the Year – Mario’s Ice Cream

Wales Food and Drink Start-up of the Year – Patisserie Verte

Wales Food and Drink Innovation Award – Monarchs Crisps

Wales Food and Drink Scale-Up Business of the Year – Mallows Bottling

Wales Food and Drink Sustainable Business of the Year – Radnor Hills

Wales Food and Drink Apprentice of the Year – Adam Jones, Swans Farm Shop

Wales Food and Drink Farm to Fork Producer – Brooke’s Wye Valley Dairy Co.

Wales Food and Drink Upskilling Business – Glaslyn

Highly Commended

Wales Food and Drink Local Community – Wrexham Lager’s – F Jones Initiative

Wales Food and Drink Artisan Business of the Year – Gwenynfa Pen y Bryn Apiary

Wales Food and Drink Champion of the Year – Loving Welsh Food

Wales Food and Drink Rising Star Award – Matthew Rees, Carmarthen Ham

Wales Food and Drink Apprentice of the Year – Ethan Wodecki, Vale Resort

Wales Food and Drink Business Resilience – Blaenafon Cheddar Company

Wales Food and Drink Food Producer – Caws Teifi Cheese

Wales Food and Drink Sustainable Business of the Year – St David’s Old Farmhouse Brewery

Wales Food and Drink Farm to Fork – Pembrokeshire Gold

Wales Food and Drink Scale up Business – Drop Bear Beer

Wales Food and Drink Scale up Business – Do Goodly Dips

Wales Food and Drink Upskilling Business -In the Welsh Wind

Outstanding Contribution Award

Bethan Jones MBE, Project Manager, Total Food Marketing

Further details of the Wales Food and Drink Awards, which will return in 2025, can be found on the website https://foodanddrinkawards.wales/