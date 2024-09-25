Wales Needs a Pioneering Approach to Food Security

Wales needs to take a pioneering approach to guarantee that it will have enough food in future.

Derek Walker, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, brought together stakeholders at an event called Food Shocks: Is Wales Prepared for an Uncertain Food Future?

It examined how Wales can be protected from future food shortages and extreme price rises in an unstable global food system.

Business News Wales spoke to the Commissioner to ask him who needs to create a food security strategy and the implications it might have for health, the environment and the economy.