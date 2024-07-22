Project HELIX Reaches £491m Milestone in Support of Food and Drink Industry

A Welsh Government backed project that offers Welsh food and drink companies technical and commercial support has delivered more than £491 million impact to the sector since its launch in 2016.

Project HELIX is delivered by the three food centres across Wales which make up Food Innovation Wales. The project offers a range of funded support in response to the needs of the sector, including help with process operations, new product development and food safety certification.

Since July 2023, Project HELIX has been funded solely by Welsh Government and has delivered the following benefits to the Welsh food and drink industry:

£119 million financial impact

101 jobs created and a further 3208 safeguarded

193 businesses supported with 60 businesses supported for the first time

384 training days delivered for 276 participants

52 new businesses assisted

87 new markets accessed, and

214 new food and drink products developed

One company to have benefited from Project HELIX support is Carmarthenshire-based Do Goodly Dips, a vegan and gluten-free dip manufacturer who was supported to develop a new meal pot range.

Richard Abbey, Founder, Do Goodly Foods, said:

“Food Innovation Wales provided invaluable support for us right the way through the development process and enabled us to make some great tasting products whilst also ensuring we meet our Do Goodly health credentials criteria. This new range has also opened doors to several new customers whom we wish to work with.’’

Anglesey-based Charcuterie Môn was supported to diversify their family farming business to produce a range of charcuterie.

Mark Parry, Owner, Charcuterie Môn, said:

“Working with Food Innovation Wales under Project HELIX has given us the confidence to develop our business, knowing we comply with the relevant legislation and food safety standards. Without this support, we would not have had the confidence to begin producing charcuterie with consistent and safe results.”

Pontypool-based gluten-free bakery Juvela was helped to develop a model that could streamline their recipe development process and reduce waste.

Speaking about the benefits of Project HELIX support, Nathan Hodges, New Product Development Manager at Juvela, said:

“Through sharing their knowledge and expertise, we now have a system that not only saves us time but also reduces wasted raw materials, something that is critical in food production and new product development.”

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

“Food plays a key role in supporting our economy and it is wonderful to see the impact Project HELIX is having on food and drink businesses in Wales. “I am pleased to share that we will shortly be launching our Agri-Food Technology Challenge Fund to encourage agricultural and food businesses across Wales to develop technology-based solutions to challenges that affect their businesses. “This fund will provide a total of £500,000 worth of support for projects, and I look forward to seeing how they benefit and innovate the sector.”

Commenting on the impact of Project HELIX, Professor David Lloyd on behalf of Food Innovation Wales, said: