The Wrexham Lager Beer Co Expands Into Northern Ireland

The Wrexham Lager Beer Co, the oldest lager brand in the UK, has announced expansion into Northern Ireland with a new partnership with drinks wholesaler Anzac Drinks.

Servicing the on and off trade in Northern Ireland, the new partnership with Anzac Drinks will see Wrexham Lager and Wrexham Export available in 440ml can format.

The new listing follows Wrexham Lager Beer Co’s recent successful expansion into the Hungarian, US, Australian and Scandinavian markets over the past 12 months, as well as Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds becoming new co-owners of the company alongside the Roberts family.

James Wright, CEO of The Wrexham Lager Beer Co, said: