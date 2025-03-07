Upskilling Our Way to Business Growth

Running a business in food and drink manufacturing is a constant learning curve, especially in a dynamic sector like ours.

Since we started Drop Bear Beer Co. in 2019, our focus has been on crafting the best alcohol-free beers on the market, and the journey has highlighted time and again the importance of building and maintaining a skilled workforce.

From brewing and packaging to warehousing, every part of our operation requires precision, technical knowledge, and adaptability. As a small business, we face a set of challenges, not least of which is recruiting individuals with the right expertise.

When we hire, we look for attitude and aptitude as much as experience. The reality is that many candidates don’t come with prior brewing or manufacturing knowledge. For us, that’s an opportunity to shape and empower our team through training. Whether it’s health and safety, quality management, or running machinery, we make sure our employees gain the skills they need to thrive and contribute to the business’ success.

One of the things I love about our business is seeing people progress. You might join as a new starter in the warehouse and, within a couple of years, find yourself managing brewing operations. We make it clear during interviews that we’re invested in helping our team learn and grow – and that mindset has been a cornerstone of our approach to workforce development.

Being based in Wales has been a real advantage when it comes to accessing support for upskilling. Food and Drink Skills Wales, a Welsh Government-funded programme, has been invaluable. The flexibility and bespoke nature of their training offerings mean we’ve been able to tackle our challenges head-on.

For example, when we installed our canning line, no one on the team had ever used one before. By working with Food and Drink Skills Wales, we didn’t just do generic training – we were able to bring in the manufacturer of our particular canning line to train our staff. This ensured we weren’t just learning to use the exact equipment we use, but we were also understanding how to maintain it and fix common issues. Given the critical role the canning line plays in our operations, this training was essential to reducing downtime and keeping production and sales on track.

We’ve applied the same approach to other equipment, like our bottling line and new filter. By equipping our team with the skills to maintain and improve our machinery, we’ve boosted productivity and empowered employees to take ownership of their roles.

I’ve also been impressed by how opportunities to gain support with skills in Wales are communicated. As a busy business owner, I don’t always have time to actively seek out grants or programmes. The fact that this support was brought to my attention made all the difference. It opened my eyes to what was possible and allowed us to make significant improvements across our business.

Our plans for the future are ambitious. Growth is our priority – whether that’s achieving national retail listings in the UK or expanding our export footprint in markets like Canada. As we scale, we’ll continue to invest in our team, ensuring everyone has the skills and confidence to take on new challenges.

Upskilling isn’t just a tick-box exercise for us; it’s part of our DNA. We’ve seen how investing in people drives productivity, fosters innovation, and ensures we can adapt to the ever-changing demands of the food and drink industry.

At Drop Bear Beer Co. our success is built on collaboration, curiosity, and the willingness to learn. By continuing to upskill our workforce, we’re not only building a stronger business but also contributing to the thriving food and drink manufacturing sector here in Wales.