We Need to Change the Perception of Food and Drink Careers

The food and drink sector in Wales is entering a period of transformation. Over the next decade, I firmly believe it will gain the reputation it deserves as a thriving, highly skilled industry full of opportunity.

However, if we are to make the most of this potential, we must tackle outdated perceptions and ensure businesses and individuals have the right skills to drive growth.

Through the Food & Drink Skills Wales programme, we work closely with businesses to identify skills gaps, support upskilling, and create opportunities for new entrants into the sector. We also focus on engagement – talking to young people, parents, and careers advisers to change perceptions of the industry and highlight the wealth of opportunities available.

There is no denying that food and drink manufacturing still faces challenges around recruitment and retention. The sector is often seen as offering minimum wage, long hours, and limited career progression, but this simply isn’t the case. Some of the most exciting developments in AI, automation, and sustainability are happening within food and drink manufacturing. The skills needed are constantly evolving, and businesses are already investing in new technologies to drive efficiency, improve sustainability, and create new products.

Automation and robotics are already playing a key role in the industry, and that will only increase in the coming years. While some may fear that automation will replace jobs, the reality is that it will create new, highly skilled roles. We are seeing more companies upskilling their existing workforce in preparation for this, and it is vital that we also prepare the future workforce for the opportunities ahead.

Sustainability and decarbonisation will be just as important. Food producers are aware of their carbon footprint and are working hard to reduce their environmental impact. From energy-efficient processing techniques to reducing waste and improving packaging, sustainability is at the heart of the industry’s future. This will open up new career paths in everything from food science to green logistics and environmental management.

One of the most effective routes into the industry is through apprenticeships. According to National Statistics data, 64% of those who complete an apprenticeship stay with the same employer. This is because they are learning skills that are directly relevant to the business while developing their careers. Apprenticeships are not just for school leavers – many companies are also using them to train and retain staff at all stages of their careers, further helping to future-proof their businesses.

However, there is still work to do in raising awareness of these opportunities. Too often, apprenticeships are seen as an option for those who possibly didn’t want to, or possibly were unable to take the academic route, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. There are many routes and opportunities to gain qualifications and experience through Apprenticeships, with even Degree Apprenticeships that can offer a direct pathway into high-level roles in engineering, technology, and food science, combining education with hands-on experience.

One of our biggest priorities over the next year is to engage with the people who influence young people’s career choices. I believe that the majority of conversations about future careers happen at kitchen tables, in classrooms, and at careers fairs, and it is essential that those giving advice have adequate knowledge to enable informed choice. We want parents, teachers, guardians and careers advisers to understand that food and drink manufacturing is an industry with a future, offering skilled, well-paid jobs with clear career progression.

Looking ahead, I am confident that Wales’ food and drink sector will continue to attract investment and strengthen its reputation. Welsh produce is already recognised for its quality, and as businesses embrace innovation and sustainability, the industry will become even more competitive on the global stage.

The wheel is already turning in our favour. Now we need to make sure that we have the skills in place to accelerate that momentum and ensure that food and drink production and manufacturing is seen for what it truly is – a dynamic, growing industry with opportunities for everyone.