Key Food and Drink Stakeholders Network at Royal Welsh Show

Prominent figures from the food and drink industry networked with a key politician at the Royal Welsh Show.

A drinks reception, held on the second day of the agricultural show, provided a platform for industry leaders, stakeholders, and policymakers.

Attendees had the chance to hear directly from Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, who addressed the Welsh Government's commitment to fostering a vibrant and sustainable economy, supporting rural communities, and promoting innovation, upskilling and growth.

Huw Irranca-Davies said:

“The Welsh food and drink industry is a cornerstone of our economy and a source of immense national pride. To ensure it continues to flourish, we must provide robust support for its growth and innovation. This includes not only fostering business expansion and market access but also critically investing in the upskilling of our workforce. Equipping our talented staff with the latest knowledge and capabilities is essential for maintaining our high standards, embracing new technologies, and ensuring the long-term resilience and competitiveness of this vital sector.”

The event also featured insights from Llŷr Roberts, Chief Executive, and Manon Llwyd, Director of Service Delivery from Mentera, joined by representatives from Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme, Cywain, the Fine Food Cluster, Seafood Cluster and Honey Cluster as well as the Trade Development Programme – all support initiatives that Mentera currently deliver on behalf of the Welsh Government's Food Division.

They shared updates on initiatives and their role in supporting the Welsh food and drink sector.

Guests had the opportunity to meet the teams and explore the full range of support and services offered to businesses and stakeholders. It was also a chance to celebrate the collective successes and progress within the Welsh food and drink industry.

Manon Llwyd, Director of Service Delivery, said: