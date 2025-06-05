Food and Drink Engineering Apprenticeship Launched to Meet Growing Demand

Pembrokeshire College, in collaboration with the Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme, has launched a new Food and Drink Engineering Maintenance Apprenticeship course.

The initiative derives from discussions at the Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme Expert Group where skills gaps in this field were identified, and aims to meet the growing demand for skilled engineers in the food and drink manufacturing sector.

Huw Irranca-Davies MS, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs said:

“I am delighted to hear about the new Apprenticeship course at Pembrokeshire College, delivered in partnership with the Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme. This initiative is a fantastic step forward in building a skilled workforce for the vital food and drink production and manufacturing sectors in Wales. By providing practical, hands-on training, this course will equip individuals with the expertise needed to thrive in these industries, ensuring a strong and sustainable future for our Welsh food and drink landscape.”

The course will commence in September 2025 at the College’s Haverfordwest Campus. This three-year apprenticeship offers a hands-on, industry-focused curriculum, designed to equip apprentices with the essential skills needed to maintain and optimise food and drink production machinery.

Lois Pugh, Workforce Development Manager who has been at the forefront of discussions on behalf of Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme, said:

“I am excited to see the launch of this course as a direct outcome of discussions at the Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme Expert Group and to continue advocating for the apprenticeship opportunity, with a strong focus on encouraging businesses across South-West Wales to get involved and support this vital new initiative.”

As part of the initiative, Pembrokeshire College is looking to recruit students to participate in the apprenticeships programme. Businesses will be invited to partner with the college, providing apprentices with valuable on-the-job experience.

Dr Barry Walters, Principal, Pembrokeshire College said:

“Pembrokeshire College is delighted to be launching the Engineering Maintenance Apprenticeship for the Food and Drink industry this September. There’s a strong demand for skilled engineers in this sector, and we are pleased to expand our current apprenticeship portfolio to better support the skills needs of our industry partners.”

FDQ (Food and Drink Qualifications) will set the assignments for the course, having facilitated the key relationships and collaborations necessary for its successful inception and ensuring apprentices receive high-quality, relevant training that meets industry standards.

This new apprenticeship programme reflects the Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme's commitment to supporting the growth and development of the food and drink industry by nurturing the next generation of engineering professionals.